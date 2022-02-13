The Home Nations Championship first began in 1883 and since then has been a testing ground for a raft of world-class rugby stars.

It began with the four nations of the United Kingdom, adding France in 1910 followed by Italy, much more recently in 2000.

Here, we’ll look at the statistics showcasing the top talents to have graced the tournament.

READ MORE

Most six nations appearances

Sergio Parisse 69

Brian O'Driscoll 65

Rory Best 64

Alun Wyn Jones 63

Ronan O'Gara 63

Highest points scorer in Six Nations

Ronan O'Gara 557

Jonny Wilkinson 546

Johnny Sexton 505

Owen Farrell 500

Stephen Jones 467

Highest try scorers in Six Nations

Brian O'Driscoll 26

Ian Smith 24

Shane Williams 22

George North 22

Gareth Edwards 18

Most Six Nations conversions

Jonny Wilkinson 89

Owen Farrell 82

Johnny Sexton 82

Ronan O'Gara 81

Stephen Jones 69

READ MORE
Italy v Engalnd Six Nations: ITV Sport commentators covering the action

Italy v England Six Nations – How to watch on TV, live stream

Most Six Nations penalties scored

Ronan O'Gara 109

Jonny Wilkinson 105

Owen Farrell 101

Stephen Jones 100

Chris Paterson 99

Most successful Six Nations drop goals scorers

Jonny Wilkinson 11

Rob Andrew 9

Dan Parks 9

Jean-Patrick Lescarboura 9

John Rutherford 8