The public are being urged to stay at home and the Army has been placed on standby as the UK prepares for the arrival of Storm Eunice.

A red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.

The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.

The warning covers the coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset as well as the south coast of Wales and will be in effect from 7am until 12pm on Friday.

As Storm Eunice sees public transport cancelled in parts of the UK and severe travel conditions what are your rights if you can’t make it to work?

Neha Thethi, head of employment at Lime Solicitors shares advice with employess. Here is everything you need to know.

The Army has been placed on standby as the UK prepares for the arrival of Storm Eunice. (PA)

Does my employer have to pay me if I can’t get into work due to Storm Eunice?





Whether employees get paid on days when they cannot make it into the office will largely depend on their contract of employment. Many employers will have a ‘bad weather policy’, so it is always worth checking your contract. However, on a general note, employers do not have to pay employees who are unable to get into work, subject to their contract.

Employees are expected to make reasonable efforts to attend work despite any severe transport disruption or road closures. However, it is usually best practice to be flexible in these circumstances by allowing employees to request the time off as annual leave or to work from home.

With the help of technology and the coronavirus pandemic, many employees should be able to work from home. However, it is important to remember your employer should not force you to attempt the journey if there are legitimate concerns for your safety.

Storm Eunice weather warnings map. (PA)

My workplace has closed for the day due to Storm Eunice – do I still get paid?





If your employer has closed the office because it is inaccessible they should usually still pay employees for that day. Withholding pay when employees are unable to work through no fault of their own could be considered as an unauthorised deduction from wages.

In those circumstances, employees may be able to bring a claim against their employer. However, it should be noted that some employment contracts contain a temporary ‘lay-off’ clause. If this is the case, employers can refuse to give the full amount of pay to employees to a limited time.

Can you take time off work if your child’s school is closed due to Storm Eunice?





Schools are often closed when there is bad weather, forcing many employees to stay at home to look after their children. If a school was closed at short notice, this would constitute an emergency relating to a dependant, in which case, you would be entitled to take time off as dependency leave.

This type of leave does not have to be paid. Your employer can not refuse you dependency leave if you have no other choice and you cannot be disciplined or sacked for taking the time off.

For further employment law advice, visit the Lime Solicitors website.