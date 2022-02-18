Millions were bracing for “dangerous conditions” as winds from the second storm in a week prompted two rare red weather warnings for much of the south of England and part of Wales.

The Met Office has issued red weather warning while the public are urged to stay at home with the Army placed on standby amid Storm Eunice.

A red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.

The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.

The warning covers the coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset as well as the south coast of Wales and will be in effect from 7am until 12pm on Friday.

Amber warnings, the second highest alert level, for wind are in place across the whole of England from 5am to 9pm on Friday, while yellow weather warnings, the next level down, for wind and snow are in force for a large part of Scotland – where blizzards are predicted – and the whole of Northern Ireland.

Severe and significant flooding may also take place along the coastlines of the South and West of England as spring tides are expected on Friday morning.

Dramatic pictures have captured the treacherous conditions across the UK as the elements pose a “danger to life”.

Storm Eunice in pictures

Here is a gallery as Storm Eunice arrives days after Storm Dudley.

Western Telegraph: Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales. (PA)Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales. (PA)

Western Telegraph: Waves crash over the sea wall at the harbour in Lyme Regis in Dorset. (PA)Waves crash over the sea wall at the harbour in Lyme Regis in Dorset. (PA)

Western Telegraph: Waves hits Porthleven on the Cornish coast. (PA)Waves hits Porthleven on the Cornish coast. (PA)

Western Telegraph: Waves hits Porthleven on the Cornish coast. (PA)Waves hits Porthleven on the Cornish coast. (PA)

Western Telegraph: A person clears snow in Tow Law, County Durham. (PA)A person clears snow in Tow Law, County Durham. (PA)

Western Telegraph: Fallen trees are seen on a road in Little Hay, north Birmingham. (PA)Fallen trees are seen on a road in Little Hay, north Birmingham. (PA)

Western Telegraph: Waves hit the sea wall at Portstewart in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland. (PA)Waves hit the sea wall at Portstewart in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland. (PA)

Western Telegraph: Big waves hit the sea wall at Whitby Yorkshire. (PA)Big waves hit the sea wall at Whitby Yorkshire. (PA)

Western Telegraph: Waves hits Porthleven on the Cornish coast. (PA)Waves hits Porthleven on the Cornish coast. (PA)

Western Telegraph: Waves hits Porthleven on the Cornish coast as Storm Eunice makes landfall. (PA)Waves hits Porthleven on the Cornish coast as Storm Eunice makes landfall. (PA)

It comes after Storm Dudley caused travel disruption and power cuts to parts of the UK on Wednesday.

The Cobra emergency committee met on Thursday “to discuss the response to Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice” and to plan for power cuts, the Government said, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Army is on standby to help those affected by Storm Eunice.