The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, February 20.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday, you’ll find a variety of kitchen appliances and items to spruce up your home as well as your garden so if you’re looking to refresh your house or garden, Aldi's Specialbuys have you covered.

With Pancake Day in just a few weeks, this Crofton Crepe Pancake Pan could be just what you need and it could be yours for £7.99.

Alternatively, perfect your crepe with the Ambiano Crepe Maker which will set you back £17.99.

Whether you’re a fan of sweet or savoury crepes, this handy appliance will help you make yourself the treat you’re after.

Kettles and toasters are also available in a variety of colours with options including this Ambiano Premium Toaster available for £24.99.

Kirkton House Navy Chaise Lounge (Aldi)

The Ambiano Premium Kettle is available for the same price.

With the bad weather continuing and no sign of summer yet, get cosy with this online exclusive Kirkton House Navy Chaise Lounge. It could be yours for £149.99.

Host the best BBQ when the weather gets brighter with this online exclusive Gardenline Kamado Ceramic Egg BBQ.

Complete with 2 grills to cook on, shelves and a tool for cleaning it when you’re done. It could be yours for £399.99.

Gardenline Kamado Ceramic Egg BBQ (Aldi)

You can find the full list of Aldi’s Specialbuys from February 20 on the website here.

Lidl’s Middle Aisle

Lidl's Middle Aisle is focusing on Pet Essentials as well as Adults' Clothing from Sunday, February 20.

Let's take a look at some of the best Middle of Lidl products on offer.

This Zoofari Cat Activity Tower could be just what your cat needs to have fun and get cosy with its two pods. It could be yours for £34.99.

Zoofari Cat Activity Tower (Lidl)

Also in Lidl’s middle aisle is a range of accessories including this Zoofari LED Light-Up Dog Collar which you can grab for £4.99 or these Pet Hair Clippers for an at-home haircut for your furry friend, the 10-piece set will set you back £9.99.

Toys are also available from Sunday February 20, including this Dog Rope Toy and Zoofari Dog Toys including a chicken and pig toy, all available for £1.99 each.

A Zoofari Dog Snuffle Mat is also available, giving your dog the chance to find treats within the mat. It’s being sold in a square shape and circle shape, both for £6.99.

If your wardrobe needs a refresh, Lidl Middle Aisle has you covered.

Esmara Ladies’ Fleece Jacket (Lidl)

Whether you’re looking for extra layers like this Esmara Ladies’ Fleece Jacket or this Crivit Men’s Soft Touch Full Zip Hoodie, both available for £9.99.

Why not get cosy with a new pair of slippers? These Livergy Men’s Slippers will be available from Sunday for £4.99 while these Esmara Ladies’ Slipper Boots which you’ll find for £5.99.

Livergy Men’s Slippers (Lidl)

Lighter layers available include this Crivit Men’s Sports Top and this Crivit Ladies’ Ribbed Top which could both be yours for £3.99 each.

You can browse the full selection in Lidl’s Middle Aisle from Sunday February, 20 via the website.