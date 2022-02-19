Everyone has just got used to watching a bit of international rugby at the weekends, so why are no teams playing in the Six Nations today?

Simply put the players need a rest. Weeks three and five are typically break weeks during the championship to give the teams times to recuperate.

If you are desperate to see how Round 3 will play out though, you don’t have long to wait. Games will resume next weekend.

Six Nations Round 3 fixtures: England v Wales

Wales' Jac Morgan is tackled by Scotland's Hamish Watson and Duhan van der Merwe (left) during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture: PA

Twickenham Stadium, London​

Saturday, February 26

4.45pm

New Wales flanker Jac Morgan admits playing at Twickenham next week would be special given the historic rugby rivalry between England and Wales.

Morgan won his first cap on Saturday as reigning Six Nations champions Wales bounced back from a Dublin drubbing against Ireland to beat Scotland 20-17 in Cardiff.

The Welsh-speaking Ospreys openside says he was so nervous before kick-off that he almost forgot the words of the national anthem ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’.

“It’s always a dream to play for your country from a young age,” said the 22-year-old.

“Growing up England is one of the biggest games with the rivalry between the two countries over the years.

“Everybody knows how big the game is with the history between the two sides."

Morgan produced an impressive debut display last weekend, as Wales revived their Six Nations title hopes before heading to Twickenham next Saturday.

Courtney Lawes has resumed full training in time to reinforce the middle phase of England’s Guinness Six Nations title push.

Lawes was unable to play in the opening two rounds of the tournament because of concussion but has now completed his return to play protocols and comes into contention to face Wales next Saturday.

Defence coach, Anthony Seibold, said: "Courtney trained fully today (February 18), which is obviously really good news for himself and England. He looked sharp."

Meanwhile, Wasps flanker Jack Willis is set to make his first appearance in a year after finally recovering from the serious knee injury sustained against Italy at Twickenham in the 2021 championship.

England v Wales Six Nations: How to watch on TV, live stream

The England v Wales Six Nations match kicks off at 4.45pm on Saturday, February 26.

You can watch coverage on ITV or live stream the game via ITV Hub.

Alternatively, if you can't make it to a screen, you can also listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.