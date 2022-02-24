The “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or the Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, February 24.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week:

Aldi’s Specialbuys

With World Book Day approaching, you can make sure your child is sorted for their fancy dress thanks to Aldi’s Specialbuys this week.

The supermarket is offering a range of fancy dress options for children for just £9.99, including Harry Potter, Spiderman and many more.

Western Telegraph: (Aldi)(Aldi)

There are also home improvement options with Ferrex 18V Cordless Nail Gun available from £99.99.

And once the DIY is done, why not turn your attention to the garden with a Green Garden Citrus Plant, rated as 5/5 on the Aldi website and available for just £19.99.

Lidl’s Middle Aisle

Lidl’s middle aisle has a very similar vibe to Aldi’s Specialbuys this week, with World Book Day inspiring a lot of the best deals.

Western Telegraph: (Lidl)(Lidl)

Lidl are offering a range of children’s books for as little as £1.99 each in the middle aisle, while you can also get your hands on some fantastic fancy dress costumes including Paddington and Little Red Riding Hood.

Plants also feature, with a  range of both indoor and outdoor plants, offering something for every taste.