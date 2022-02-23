Anyone that loves cooking or the aesthetic of impressive cookware will appreciate the little things like a new frying pan or a cast iron dish.

Cooking fans should head to Lidl this weekend to grab the supermarket’s Cast Iron Collection that is relaunching in stores.

The relaunch means more customers can get their hands on the cookware range that looks just like Le Creuset’s cast iron products.

With prices starting at just £14.99, if you’ve got your eye on something you might want to head down to your local Lidl store sooner rather than later.

Cast Iron 3.2L Shallow Casserole dish (Lidl)

The Cast Iron Collection is available in Lidl stores nationwide from Sunday, February 27.

Included in the collection is the Cast Iron 1.5L Saucepan, available for £14.99.

Cast Iron 1.5L Saucepan (Lidl)

Featuring a modern red finish and the ability to be used on induction hobs, this saucepan is ideal for roasting, stewing or braising.

It also boasts a durable enamel coating and it’s suited for ovens up to 240C.

Why not add the Cast Iron 3.2L Shallow Casserole (£24.99) or the Cast Iron 5.7L Casserole (£34.99) dishes to your trolley this Sunday?

Cast Iron 5.7L Casserole dish (Lidl)

With the same durable coating and a Drop-System to help you with your juicy simmering, they could be just what you need to perfect your Sunday roast.

If you’re looking to spend more on the cast iron items you and your kitchen love, Le Creuset’s website would be a great place to start your search, whether you're treating yourself or buying a gift.

You might even find some Mother's Day gift inspiration there too.