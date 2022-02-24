A former Coronation Street actor has died at the age 27.

The promising actor died as a while on holiday in Costa Rica last month after complaining he was “feeling ill”.

Coroner Julie Robertson heard from police coroner officer Kathy Dixon who confirmed Joseph had died after suffering a seizure.

The actor had attended a party on the night of his death, The Mirror reports.

Ms Dixon said: “Whilst at a party, Joseph rang his girlfriend and explained that he did not feel well.

“He had lost sight in one eye and lost sensation in the left side of his body.

“He contacted a friend who picked him up and took him back to their apartment. Joseph went to sleep on the sofa.”

Ms Dixon continued: “A few hours later, the friend found Joseph on the sofa having a seizure.

“Medics were called but they were unable to revive him and he sadly passed away."

Who did Joseph Wandera play in Coronation Street?





Joseph appeared as an extra in the long-running ITV soap in 2018.

He portrayed a buyer interested in buying a car from regular character Eileen Grimshaw.

After appearing on screens, the actor tweeted: "Overwhelmed with the support ... mad love for everyone that’s getting onto me & caught my ep. They’ll be more to come this year."

Overwhelmed with the support ... mad love for everyone that’s getting onto me & caught my ep ... They’ll be more to come this year 🙌🏽🎬❤️ pic.twitter.com/WoxxCTvOHo — Joe Wandera (@Joewandera_) April 21, 2018

The 27-year-old also enjoyed TV roles in Scott & Bailey and Moving On.

DNA Acting Class paid tribute to the actor who had trained to teach drama workshops for children in a statement.