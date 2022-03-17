For many of us, 2022 is the year of returning to travel. As travel restrictions ease across the globe, many will be hoping to make up for the lost two years of travel.
But where to go? As 54% of Brits reported feeling holiday deprived in 2021 and more burned out than ever (72%), Expedia has released a list of the top travel trends for 2022!
According to Expedia, more than a third of travellers are more willing to treat themselves (35%) and prioritize their enjoyment and experiences over budget on their next trip.
Just back from holiday 📸 What gorge views 😍— ExpediaUK (@ExpediaUK) March 16, 2022
📍 Flaming Gorge Reservoir, US pic.twitter.com/nOkXsPRGGH
Examples include upgrading their accommodation (30%) and dining at a Michelin star restaurant (16%).
Expedia top travel trends for 2022
- Orlando, FL
- London
- Costa del Sol, Spain
- Mallorca Island, Spain
- Algarve, Portugal
- Tenerife, Spain
- Rome, Italy
- AuRA Ski Alpes du Nord, France
- Devon, England
- Bali
Experian Rewards can also offer members great discounts on their travel.
You can sign up for an Expedia account here and get instant access to savings worth 10% or more on select hotels thanks to member prices.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.