The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, March 20.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday, you'll find a range of items amongst Aldi's Specialbuys including Mother's Day treats, plants and toys.

So if you're looking for the perfect Mothers Day gift or need some new cuddle toys then we've got you covered.

The Illuminating Beauty Mirror is a steal at just £12.99, with its double-sided feature and ring light effect it's the perfect addition to any vanity dresser.

Visage LED Beauty Mirror. (Aldi)

Also for £12.99 is the Visage Facial Steamer, it helps to open up pores and remove dirt that can lead to blemishes, so your skin will feel fabulous after every use.

To have the perfect night's sleep, get the Kirkton House White Silk Pillowcase for just £22.99. It's 100% silk and may be a good answer to improving your sleeping routine.

If you want to give an unforgettable gift then this Make Your Own Recordable Dinosaur teddy is perfect for just £9.99. It comes with a birth certificate, and you can record a message that your loved ones can listen to whenever they want.

Make Your Own Recordable Dinosaur. (Aldi)

There's even a gorgeous Azalea in a ceramic pot that will work great in any indoor living space, for just £8.99.

Lidl's Middle Aisle:

Lidl's Middle Aisle will focus on DIY project needs and all things arts & crafts from this Sunday.

The Parkside 12V Cordless Nailer/Stapler is great for any DIY project, with its one-handed operation with nonslip soft grip, and flush nose designs its a steal at just £19.99.

Parkside 12V Cordless Nailer/Stapler. (Lidl)

If you're in a need of a new fan heater then look no further as Lidl has a Parkside Ceramic Fan Heater for just £24.99, its robust with a double-sided safety guard and great for quick heating.

For arts and craft fans this Crelando Scribble & Scratch Lamp is ideal it has 4 interchangeable acrylic sheets for engraving your designs on and 10 easy-to-transfer theme templates all for just £9.99.

If you're fancied taking up a passion for engraving then this Crelando Engraving Pen is perfect, it's suitable for hard materials such as glass, metal, leather or wood and only £4.99.