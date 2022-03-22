Aldi is launching a new gin just in time for Easter and it promises to bring the essence of spring to your drink.
The new hot cross bun gin is the perfect way to embrace the Easter holidays and hopefully soak up some sun.
Aldi's first-ever Infusionist Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur is just £8.99 for 75cl, making it a bargain for any event or great for having at home.
It would also work perfectly with the new hot cross bun range at Aldi, which includes brand new flavours like Strawberries and Cream and Triple Chocolate.
The liqueur blends caramel, raisin and gin flavours for a truly unique hot cross bun drink.
Make the most of the bank holidays and pick up a bottle from March 31 in stores.
