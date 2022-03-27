The middle aisles of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, March 27.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this weekend.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday, you’ll find a variety of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including cycling and golf gear as well as garden furniture.

So if you’re looking to upgrade your sports attire, equipment or garden, now you can with Aldi.

Gardenline 6 Piece Furniture Set

Gardenline 6 Piece Furniture Set (Aldi)

Take some time out and relax with this Gardenline 6 Piece Furniture Set.

For £149.99, this set comes with a dining table, four chairs and a parasol so your garden will be summer ready.

This is an online exclusive so it won’t be available in stores. You can add it to your online shopping basket via the Aldi website here.

Anthracite & Grey Rattan Bistro Set

Anthracite & Grey Rattan Bistro Set (Aldi)

Enjoy the warmer months in the comfort of your own garden with this Anthracite & Grey Rattan Bistro Set.

You’ll get a table, two chairs and two cushions for £189.99 and it’s also available in Grey & Cream and Grey & Anthracite.

You can buy it via the Aldi website here.

Clubs & 3 Wheel Golf Trolley Set

Clubs & 3 Wheel Golf Trolley Set (Aldi)

Treat yourself or the golf lover in your life to this Clubs & 3 Wheel Golf Trolley Set.

The set comes complete with eight golf clubs and one golf trolley with three wheels.

It’s available online only for £239.98 via the Aldi website.

Bike Essentials Accessory Pack

Bike Essentials Accessory Pack (Aldi)

Upgrade your cycling equipment with this Bike Essentials Accessory Pack.

This accessory pack will help you get yourself prepared for a cycling trip as it comes with a bike pump, a bottle and bottle cage, two USB bike lights which are rechargeable and a cable lock.

For just £14.99, this set could be yours via the Aldi website.

Cycling clothing

Left: Ladies’ Crane Orange Cycling Jersey (Aldi) Right: Men’s Crane Cycling Shorts & Inner (Aldi)

If your cycling attire needs an upgrade, look no further as there’s a range of gear for men and women including these Ladies’ Crane Padded Cycling Shorts (£7.99) and this Ladies’ Crane Orange Cycling Jersey (£9.99) plus more.

Also available is the Men’s Crane Blue Cycling Jersey (£9.99) and the Men’s Crane Cycling Shorts & Inner (£11.99) plus more.

You can find more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the Aldi website here.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Sunday, you’ll find a range of kitchen essentials and children’s toys amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

So, if you plan to add some new kitchen bits to your home or you’re looking for ways to entertain the kids this weekend, Lidl’s middle aisle has you covered.

Breville Kettle

Breville Kettle (Lidl)

Make a cuppa with this stylish Breville Kettle, available via the Lidl website for £29.99.

It’s easy to use and comes with a limescale filter that’s removable and washable.

Buy via the Lidl website here.

George Foreman – 5 Portion Grill

George Foreman – 5 Portion Grill (Lidl)

With this 5 Portion Grill, you’ll be cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

This panini and sandwich grill can also grill meat, fish and vegetables and it could be yours for £24.99 via the Lidl website.

Ernesto Tiered Cake Stand

Ernesto Tiered Cake Stand (Lidl)

If you’re a keen baker or want to give baking a go, this Ernesto Tiered Cake Stand could be just what you need to display your sweet creations.

It can also be used for snacks and fruit if you prefer and you’ll be able to store it flat.

You can use it with 2 or 3 plates and a square option is also available.

Both cake stands are available to buy for £9.99 via the Lidl website.

Chicco Balance Bike

Chicco Balance Bike (Lidl)

Ideal for little ones who are learning to balance, this bike has an adjustable seat meaning that it will be suitable for 2 to 5-year-olds.

It’s available for £24.99 from the Lidl website and a Falk Motorcycle Balance Bike is also available for the same price.

Peppa Pig Electronic Kitchen/Tea Set & Serving Trolley

Left: Tea Set & Serving Trolley (Lidl) Right: Peppa Pig Electronic Kitchen (Lidl)

The electronic kitchen comes with 15 accessories, lights up and plays sounds.

It also folds into a carry case for easy movement and it’s available via the Lidl website for £24.99.

A Peppa Pig Tea Set & Serving Trolley is also available for the same price via the website.

You can find the full selection of Lidl’s middle aisle from Sunday, March 27 via Lidl’s website here.