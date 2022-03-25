LAST week, the Argus highlighted how children and their families were trying to spread some positivity during the coronavirus pandemic by creating and displaying rainbows in their windows.
Some even went a bit further and made more to post through people’s letterboxes to add brightness to others’ days.
We asked you to send us your rainbows and you didn’t disappoint. Here are some of the ones that you sent in.
Iris Fisher, four, with her rainbow painting displayed in the window of her house to show support during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk
Molly Dorey-Jones' rainbows
Seven-year-old Molly Dorey-Jones from Raglan got fully involved.
Mum Jenny Jones said: “Molly created a heart shaped rainbow and then wanted to give a rainbow wave to her friends when they pass our house. So, Molly painted rainbow stripes on her hand.
“In Raglan, it has been suggested to do a different theme each week.”
Darcy Kennedy
Bridget Kennedy
Finley Kennedy
Nine-year-old Darcy Kennedy and her siblings Bridget and Finley, both six, also took part in creating their rainbows.
In Bedwas, Faith and Amber Bridges (below), both five, took their rainbow outdoors – by using chalk on the ground and leaving a stay safe message.
Six-year-old Isabelle Croker displayed hers in Cross Keys (below).
Siblings Leo, Paige, and Ellie Moss, from Bettws, Newport - aged four six and seven respectively - also got involved in the fun family activity (below).
Leo Moss
Ellie Moss
Paige Moss
The youngsters in Cheryl Payne’s family in Rogerstone got creative and decorated many windows in their house.
Cheryl Payne's windows
Nursery pupil Cole Hopkins beams with delight at his rainbow creation, and Maddison Wilde showed off her art skills
Cole Hopkins
Maddison Wilde's rainbow
In Rogerstone, Vicki Brown’s children got involved in a different way - by using skittles to create a rainbow.
The skittle rainbow looks tasty
Reya Steele also designed a rainbow (below).
As did Paul Walbyoff’s family (below)
It’s not just the children getting involved. Mrs Matthews - a nursery and reception teacher at Bryn Awel Primary School, Rhymney - has displayed her rainbows to inspire more children to take part.
Mrs Matthews' rainbow
Natalie Young and her sons Will, six, George, four, and Frank, two, decorated their wall in Newport with rainbows and stay safe messages - as well as a shout-out for the fantastic work our NHS are doing.
Will, George, Frank and Natalie's creation
Angela Whittington in Rogerstone sent us her rainbow, which was given to her by her young neighbours Isla, Elodie and Jenson.
The rainbow given to Angela Whittington
Capel Newydd Avenue, Blaenavon, was decorated with rainbows by 10-year-old Ashton-Lee Davies, seven-year-old Bella-Louise Davies, three-year-old Arlo Williams and two-year-old Esme-Lily Williams.
Esme-Lily Williams, Bella-Louise Davies, Ashton-Lee Davies and Arlo Williams with their rainbows
Lorna Allcock’s son and Corey Whiting both got involved, as did Amy McCann Cox, eight-year-old Alfie Matthews and his five-year-old sister Ellie, Oscar Sharp, five, from Rogerstone, Katie Freeman, four-year-old Jake Pugh and Ruth Tags.
Corey Whiting with his rainbows
Lorna Allcock's son used tissue paper
Amy McCann Cox's rainbows
Alfie and Ellie Matthews' rainbow
Jake Pugh
Katie Freeman posing with her rainbow and stay safe message
Oscar Sharp's rainbow
Ruth Tags' rainbows
And Leanne Cornelius' rainbow (below) is ready to greet the postman.
