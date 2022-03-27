Aldi is giving shoppers a taste of summer early this year as it releases a new Infusionist gin liqueur, Watermelon & Lime.

The refreshing new spirit is just £10.99 and is available online and in stores now.

Perfect for refreshing serves and summer cocktails, this gin liqueur is only available while stocks last.

For the ultimate sunny feel, Aldi has shared its recipe for the perfect Watermelon Gin Punch.

Zesty Watermelon Gin Punch

Using a watermelon, cut one end in a zigzag pattern and discard. Scoop the fresh watermelon out, place it in a blender and process until smooth. Return the juice to the watermelon, add 250ml of the Infusionist Watermelon & Lime Gin Liqueur, 110g of a simple syrup, 3 freshly squeezed limes and mix. Top with ice, garnish with fresh mint sprigs and lime wedges – voila!

(Canva)

Shoppers will need to get in there quick though – as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Aldi summer spirits range

Gin not your thing? Not to worry, Aldi has an incredible range of spirits sure to jazz up your next BBQ party.

Dominican Spiced Caribbean Rum (£12.99, 70cl)

Giving a taste of the tropical Caribbean, this delicious rum boasts notes of rich vanilla followed by warm hints of toffee and cinnamon spice for a long finish.

Saint Gérmont Raspberry Vodka (£14.99, 70cl)

Carefully crafted in the heart of France and distilled five times for purity, this sweet vodka boasts well balanced raspberry flavours and is made using crystal clear water from the Charente region.

Haysmith’s Mango & Passionfruit Gin (£14.99, 70cl)

An iconic taste combination which brings together sweet fruity flavours for a warm, Summer inspired taste to transport shoppers to a tropical location.

Haysmith’s Blackberry & Bramble Gin (£14.99, 70cl)

Boasting numerous impressive award wins including coveted Gold medals at the Spirit Business Gin Masters and IWSC, this crimson coloured gin offers a sweet punchy taste with rich berry notes to create a flavour explosion.

Greyson’s Sicilian Lemon Gin (£12.99, 70cl)

A fresh, zingy flavour reminiscent of the Italian countryside.

(Aldi)

Greyson’s Mediterranean Orange Gin (£12.99, 70cl)

Full of sweet, citrus flavour - this spirit brings all the pizazz and warmth of the Mediterranean.

Cassario Cherry Spiced Rum (£14.99, 70cl)

A fruity alternative to a classic rum, this delicious orchard-inspired rum boasts flavours of rich cherries and stoned fruits – ideal with a mixer of choice or in a fruit punch.

(Aldi)

Cassario Vanilla Spiced Rum (£14.99, 70cl)

This caramel brown rum is packed with notes of warming spice and citrus followed by creamy vanilla flavours. Rich in flavour, it’s ideal for those looking to relax in a calmer setting.

Shop all these spirits and more on the Aldi website here.