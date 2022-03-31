The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, March 31.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including garden furniture, DIY tools and craft materials plus more.

So whether you’re looking to get busy in the garden or take some time out to relax, Aldi’s Specialbuys have you covered.

Gardenline Cream Rattan Corner Sofa

Gardenline Cream Rattan Corner Sofa (Aldi)

This corner sofa can be assembled on either the left or right so you can build it to fit in your garden. It’s also available in Anthracite/Grey and Grey/Anthracite.

Cushions and a foot ottoman are included so you can enjoy being comfortable in the summer sun.

Aldi recommends covering your sofa to protect it from the poorer weather and for £29.99, this Rattan Effect Corner Sofa Cover can do just that.

For £269.99, this Gardenline Cream Rattan Corner Sofa could be yours via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Wooden Garden Day Bed

Gardenline Wooden Garden Day Bed (Aldi)

Upgrade your garden set up with this Gardenline Wooden Garden Day Bed.

For £279.99, you’ll get a day bed, three base cushions and three back cushions.

This sofa gives you the option to sit down or lie down with its sofa to day bed transition, making relaxing in the garden easy.

It’s available to buy via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Patio Heater

Gardenline Patio Heater (Aldi)

When the sun sets, you can stay warm with this Gardenline Patio Heater.

It’s water resistant and easy to move around the garden so wherever you get comfortable, you can get warm.

It has three heat settings and the height and angle can be adjusted.

It’s available for £39.99 via the Aldi website.

Ferrex Pressure Washer

Ferrex Pressure Washer (Aldi)

This Ferrex Pressure Washer comes with a cleaning solution and has different pressure nozzles so you can change them as you go.

The handle and 5m cable mean it can move around the garden with you.

It will set you back £109.99 and it’s currently available for pre-order via the Aldi website.

Ickle Bubba Swivel Car Seat

Ickle Bubba Swivel Car Seat (Aldi)

This car seat can be reclined and its seat pad is memory foam for extra comfort.

Another feature it has is the 5 Point safety harness, keeping your child safe and comfortable while travelling.

This car seat is only suitable for cars that have IsoFix settings and it could be yours for £149.99 via the Aldi website.

You can find more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the Aldi website here.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find garden and bathroom bits as well as plants, both indoor and outdoor, amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

So, if you plan to upgrade your home or garden, Lidl’s middle aisle has you covered.

Livarno Home Tall Garden Storage Cupboard

Livarno Home Tall Garden Storage Cupboard (Lidl)

If you’re in need of a bit of storage space for some of the bits you need when out in the garden, this Livarno Home Tall Garden Storage Cupboard could be just what you need.

With four shelves that you can adjust the height of, this cupboard is ideal for keeping the garden tidy.

For £74.99, it could be yours.

Livarno Home Spiral Staircase Planter

Livarno Home Spiral Staircase Planter (Lidl)

Add some style to your garden with this planter, perfect for flowers and it’s available for £29.99.

You can see Lidl's range of indoor and outdoor plants via the website.

Nevadent Electric Toothbrush

Nevadent Electric Toothbrush (Lidl)

This toothbrush has a two-minute timer so you know when it’s time to stop brushing your pearly whites.

It’s available in white and black and boasts three different brushing modes: clean, sensitive and massage.

You can buy it for £14.99.

Silvercrest Facial Cleansing Brush

Silvercrest Facial Cleansing Brush (Lidl)

This cleansing brush rotates as it cleans your face and it has two levels of intensity.

It comes with four brush heads and is available to buy for £12.99.

You can find the full selection of Lidl's middle aisle from Thursday, March 31 via the website here.