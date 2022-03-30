Nominations for this year’s Baftas have been announced, and Sex Education has received multiple nods.
The hugely popular show returned to our screens in September for season 3 on Netflix, and it was a massive hit with fans.
Sex Education’s continued success has been recognised at this year’s Baftas.
The show, and its cast, received five nominations for the 2022 Baftas.
Leading the way for the show are Ncuti Gatwa and Aimee Lou Wood.
Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee Gibbs in the series, has been nominated for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme.
Nominated for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme ✨— BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 30, 2022
📺 Jamie Demetriou
📺 Joe Gilgun
📺 Ncuti Gatwa
📺 Samson Kayo (@samsonkayo)
📺 Steve Coogan
📺 Tim Renkow (@TimRenkowcomedy)#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/IXxvbYscZk
While Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric Effiong, has been nominated for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme.
Behind the scenes, Unyararo Mapfumo has been nominated in the Emerging Talent: Fiction category, sponsored by Sara Putt Associates, for his directing on the show.
Oli Russell has been nominated in the Photography and Lighting: Fiction category, sponsored by Screenskills High-End Television Skills Fund.
The Female Performance in a Comedy Programme nominees ✨— BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 30, 2022
📺 Aimee Lou Wood
📺 Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea)
📺 Anjana Vasan (@aj_vasan)
📺 Natasia Demetriou
📺 Rose Matafeo (@Rose_Matafeo)
📺 Sophie Willan (@sophiewillan)#VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/GYyYwxc55p
And Lauren Evans received a nomination for her casting in the Scripted Casting category sponsored by Spotlight.
Comedian, presenter and star of The IT Crowd Richard Ayoade will host the Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards ceremony for the third consecutive year as it returns to London’s Royal Festival Hall on May 8.
The Bafta TV Craft Awards will take place on April 24.
