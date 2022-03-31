Run don’t walk to Aldi because the supermarket finally has its cast iron cookware back in stock.
Not only that, but the range is also back in gorgeous new spring colours.
Now available in a sage green or a timeless pearl, these oven-to-table dishes are sure to take centre stage in any kitchen.
The range will be available to pre-order online from April 3 and in stores from April 7.
Suitable for all hob types including induction and oven safe up to 250 degrees Celsius, Aldi’s Cast Iron Cookware also features finishing touches including a stainless-steel knob and cream enamel inner coating to make washing up as easy as possible.
Better yet, customers can save themselves as much as £270 compared to similar products available on the market.
The range includes the following:
- 30cm Spring Shallow Casserole Dish - £29.99
- 26cm Spring Cast Iron Casserole Dish - £29.99
