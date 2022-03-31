BBC's Great British Menu is nearly at the end with a team of passionate chefs battling it out to serve up their dessert at the banquet on Friday.

The show is presented by TV personality and chef Andi Oliver.

The judges feature Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, chef and restaurateur Nisha Katona, and comedian and host of food podcast Off Menu, Ed Gamble.

Earlier in the week, guest judges included Steve Pemberton, Floella Benjamin and Alison Steadman.

Tonight, BBC newsreader and journalist Huw Edwards will be joining the panel to select the final dish for the banquet - dessert.

The theme this year is '100 Years of Great British Broadcasting' after the first-ever BBC Radio broadcast in 1922.

The banquet this year will be at Alexandra Palace in London and attended by special guests from TV and radio.

Who is Huw Edwards?

Huw Edwards was born on August 18, 1961 in Bridgend, Glamorgan.

He is Welsh-speaking and was brought up in Llangennech, near Llanelli.

Edwards went to Llanelli Boys' Grammar School and studied French at University College, Cardiff.

He began at the BBC as a trainee in 1984 and two years later became the Parliamentary Correspondent for BBC Wales.

After presenting the BBC Six O'Clock News between 1999 and 2003, he became the main presenter of Ten O'Clock News on BBC One and has covered many events such as the 2012 London Olympics, the United States elections in 2008 and the Wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

READ MORE: Meet the finalist chefs on BBC's Great British Menu 2022

Who is Andi Oliver on BBC's Great British Menu?

In August 2021 Edwards admitted that he was contemplating his future.

Speaking to BBC Radio Cymru, he said: "Now that a big milestone is here, which is 60-years-old, it's natural for a man to think 'Am I going to continue in this job for another five years, or do I want to do something different?'"

"The nightly news business, after 20 years, that can be taxing, even though I still enjoy the job. But I don't think I’ll be doing that for long. Because I believe that, in the first place, I think it's fair for the viewers to get a change."

Edwards is married to TV producer Vicky Flind, who works on programmes such as The Week and Peston.

They have five children: Dan, Amos, Hannah, Rebecca and Sammy and live in London.

Here's the schedule for finals week:

9 pm Monday, March 28 - Starters

8 pm Tuesday, March 29 - Fish

9 pm Wednesday, March 30 - Mains

8 pm Thursday, March 31 - Desserts

7.30 pm Friday, April 1 - The Banquet

Great British Menu airs on BBC Two.