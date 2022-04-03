The “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from April 3.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week...

Aldi's Specialbuys

Aldi's Specialbuys section is full of handy DIY items, garden furniture and camping gear from April 3.

Gardenline Rope Coffee 3 Piece Set, pictured. Photo via Aldi.

From rattan chairs to classy, grey sets, garden furniture is a big feature in this week's Aldi Specialbuys.

If the early Spring sunshine inspired you to rejuvinate your outdoor spaces, the Gardenline Rope Coffee 3 Piece Set is perfect for a garden makeover.

The stunning rope effect furniture, just £199.99, set in grey is ideal for patios or conservatories and hosts and hostesses with the mostest.

For those looking for Mediterannean-inspired garden furniture in muted colours, the Gardenline Wicker Effect Bistro Set includes a table, two chairs with both seats and back cushions and a stunning glass top table.

Priced at £199.99, this is the perfect set for calming Summer evenings with a book, glass of wine and nibbles.

Pictured, Aldi's Gardenline Wicker Effect Bistro Set. Photo via Aldi.

Aldi's Specialbuys from April 3 also features the Ambiano Electric Grill, ideal for cooking for the whole family for both camping and family BBQs at home.

For just £39.99, you can cook up some delicious treats on this grill, which features a non stick aluminium coated die cast plate, removable drip tray and stabilising frame.

For those looking to go on a camping adventure this year, Aldi has a range of handy supplies for less.

This includes the Adventuridge Air Windbreak (£179.99), Adventuridge 51L Water Carrier (£44.99) and Adventuridge 46L Waste Water Carrier (£44.99).

One of Aldi's top-selling Specialbuy items this week is the LED Lamp & Mosquito Zapper, priced at £12.99.

Offering four to 20 hours of torch light, the LED zapper is the perfect solution for unwanted insects on your camping trip.

Ideal for caravans or small rooms, Aldi is offering a Specialbuy deal on this 23.8" Caravan TV with a DVD player (£159.99).

With breathtakingly sharp 16:9 images, this TV has a built in HD triple TV turner1, HDMI port, a USB port, a built in media player and more.

It is perfect for those who want to place a TV in their kitchen or child's bedroom.

You can find the full list of Aldi's Specialbuys from April 3 on the website.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

Lidl has stepped up the Middle Aisle offer this week with great home and garden products as well as DIY tools.

The Livarno Home Table Lamp With Touch Dimmer from Lidl. Photo via Lidl.

Let's take a look at some of the best Middle of Lidl products on offer from Sunday, April 3.

If you need to invest in some quality dishware and pans for less, Lidl has a great selection.

One of the most interesting finds in Lidl's Middle Aisle this week is the atmospheric Livarno Home Table Lamp With Touch Dimmer (£9.99).

Featuring a frosted glass shade for calming, warm light and a metal base with a matt-nickel finish, the lamp has a touch function and touch-sensitive lamp base for switching it on and off.

You can also switch between three different brightness levels.

The black Ernesto 24cm Forged Aluminium Casserole Dish (£14.99) is durable, non-stick, oven safe and suitable for all hob types.

It also promotes healthier frying, Lidl said, as the high-quality cooking surface means less oil is required.

Other top kitchenware from Lidl includes the Tefal 6L Pressure Cooker (£44.99), Ernesto Stoneware Oven Dish/Dish Set (£5.99) in various bright colours and Ernesto Forged Aluminium Frying Pan/Wok (£12.99).

Some Middle of Lidl products on offer from Sunday, April 3. Photos via Lidl.

Just in time for a good Spring clean, Lidl is selling this all-purpose Parkside Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for £49.99.

You could use it to clean workshops, the garage, DIY or the car while it also doubles up as a blower and extracts water.

Even better, the hoover comes with three years warranty.

For those who prefer a cordless vacuum, Lidl is featuring the Silvercrest 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (£99.99) in this week's Middle of Lidl.

This vaccum offers an extra long run time of up to 75 minutes, three speed settings, bagless technology with a double filter system, rotating motor-powered suction brush and more.

For steam and dry ironing, Lidl is selling the Silvercrest Steam Generator Iron with three years warranty for just £49.99.

Ready in just 90 seconds, this iron can be used for efficient steam and dry ironing.

You can find the full list of new Middle Aisle products via the Lidl website.