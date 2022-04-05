Baking fans might want to run to Aldi rather than walk since the supermarket has stand mixers available for pre-order online and coming into stores.

Whether you’re a keen baker or just starting out, Aldi’s stand mixer could make a great purchase for your kitchen.

The stand mixer being sold at Aldi is a dupe for KitchenAid’s more expensive option.

Customers can save hundreds of pounds by opting to buy the dupe mixer from Aldi since a small mixer from KitchenAid costs £399 with other sizes being available for higher prices.

Pistachio Classic Stand Mixer (Aldi)

The Classic Stand Mixer from Aldi is available in three colours; Pistachio, Pearl and Grey and it could be yours for £49.99 each.

READ MORE: Aldi brings back its Le Creuset dupes in new Spring colours

READ MORE: Aldi is selling a dupe of Baileys liqueur - and it tastes just like red velvet cake

They’re currently available to pre-order via the Aldi website and it’s worth looking in stores for them from Thursday, April 7.

Pearl Classic Stand Mixer (Aldi)

Perfect for baking Easter treats or indulging in a family favourite, the mixer comes with a splash guard and three attachments so you can mix the ingredients of various bakes.

It has eight speeds that can be changed with the rotary switch and a pulse option is also available to use.

READ MORE: Aldi and Lidl: What's in the middle aisles from Thursday March 31

READ MORE: Make your own Easter eggs at home with these chocolate moulds from Lakeland

Grey Classic Stand Mixer (Aldi)

You’ll get a three warranty and the mixer can be used to mix, knead and stir.

Whether you’re treating yourself or a loved one, the mixer can be bought via the Aldi website here.