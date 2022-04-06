Channel 4 has teamed up with Aldi to launch a new factual series that will see the supermarket uncover and ultimately stock exciting new products from some of the UK’s beat undiscovered food and drinks businesses.

The show, ‘Grow With Aldi’ (working title) will hopefully propel these businesses into the big time.

How to get involved

The show is calling for applicants to appear in the series which will feature six 60 minute episodes.

It is looking for the best local British food and drinks suppliers to compete to win the life changing deal to see their products on sale in Aldi stores across the country.

From bakers, condiment makers and chocolatiers, to dairy and alcohol producers and everything in between, a group of suppliers will visit the supermarket’s headquarters in each episode to pitch their products to an expert judging panel.

The deadline is April 10 (Channel 4/Aldi)

After a detailed process of deliberation, the suppliers will be whittled down to finalists who will have to face a crucial home visit to prove their goods can be mass produced. The winner of each episode will be awarded a contract to supply Aldi’s 950 UK stores.

To apply, suppliers only need to download this entry form and submit it to growwithaldi@clarioncomms.co.uk.

But you’ll need to be quick, the deadline for entries is April 10.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, and one of the judging panel, added: “From entrepreneurial farmers with flair in the kitchen to tabletop businesses that are going from strength to strength, we can’t wait to see the best of British food and drink producers. To be able to offer a platform to showcase new food and drink products to the nation is incredibly exciting.”

Anna Miralis, Senior commissioning editor for Channel 4 factual, said: “This is an incredible opportunity for Britain’s food suppliers and manufacturers to think big, be creative and pitch in their ideas. I’ll be extremely excited to see them explain why their product should be awarded this potentially lucrative contract that may well have game changing opportunities for them.”

