The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

It is quite often the case that those going in for their usual shopping might come out with an extra item or two.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday April 10.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week

Aldi specialbuys

Aldi often have many products that are perfect for your garden, and this piece might be perfect as a statement piece.

The Gardenline Oxidised Fire Globe is on the slightly more expensive side at £94.99 and is described as a "stunning centrepiece" to anyone's outdoor space.

Gardenline Oxidised Fire Globe (Aldi)

It has an intricate bird and leaf laser cut design and can provide a great deal of warmth when it gets cooler in the evenings.

You can buy it on the Aldi website here.

Another garden-related item can be found in the Cordless Grass & Hedge Trimmer Shear, which can be bought at the Aldi website for £29.99.

It should provide an effective tool in cutting off the edges of hedges, and comes with a battery included.

Meanwhile, if you want something in your garden for the kids to do as summer begins to roll around, the Plum Junior Trampoline might do the trick.

At a cost of £64.99 it can support a maximum weight of around 40kg and should work fine for small children to bounce around in.

Another item that will be fun for the kids is an Inflatable Water Slide, which will be able to fit in your garden.

The inflatable water slide from Aldi (Aldi)

It is on the pricier side at £299.99, but it comes with a slide, climb, water cannon and the water pool, and it is very compact to put away.

If you fancy owning this for when the summer months come around, then go to the Aldi website here for it.

Lidl's middle aisle

Lidl have a number of items this week that are related to the 'great outdoors' as the weather improves and you can go out exploring again.

If you plan to go out hiking then these Crivit Walking Boots for £17.99 should provide some sturdy support on your walks.

Crivit Walking Boots (Lidl)

Additionally, Crivit also come in handy with a 25L Hiking Backpack for £16.99, which has a spacious main compartment plus a holder for a hydration pack and water tube if you desire it.

Crivit actually do a whole range of products specifically tailored for those wanting to go camping, such as with this Insulated Drinks Flask for £7.99 and a Pocket Knife / Multifunctional Camping Cutlery for £4.99 to help out with a number of functions.