Aldi has announced its baby and toddler sale is back this April.

With everything from muslins and sleep bags to pushchairs and holiday essentials, this event will have you covered with everything you need.

And better yet, prices start from just 99p so you won’t be breaking the bank.

Items will be available to pre-order online from April 17 and will be arriving in stores from April 21 with further products available from May 1.

As the warmer weather approaches, you can find everything parents need for days out with little ones, including the popular MyBabiie Stroller.

Suitable from birth, the stroller is lightweight for easy manoeuvring, yet strong and sturdy to get through the biggest adventures.

(Aldi)

Add on the Stroller Organiser to make sure everything is within reach. For sunnier days don’t forget the Stroller Sun Shade to protect from harmful rays.

The Doona Liki Trike, the world’s most compact folding trike, is designed to grow with children from 10 months to 3-years-old, and features five stages – parent mode, push mode, tricycle mode, bike mode and folded mode.

Its compact size will fit in a car boot or even in an airplane overhead compartment. For children that prefer to explore on foot, the Toddler Reins Backpack combines practicality and safety to make sure they don’t get too far!

Keep an eye on the back seat with the handy Car Mirror, ideal for giving parents peace of mind. Little ones will be guaranteed a peaceful sleep wherever they are with the Tommee Tippee Travel Sleep Aid, featuring intelligent CrySensor that responds to crying by playing 20 minutes of lullabies. Simply attach to pushchairs, prams and car seats while on the go and its soothing sounds will help settle and calm.

Both parents and baby can ensure a good night’s sleep with the Travel Blackout Blind and Plush Lullaby Night Light.

You can travel light with the compact Travel Cot which is easy to fold and comes in useful carry bag.

Aldi’s latest Baby Event is available throughout April with further products available in May, pre order now on the Aldi website.