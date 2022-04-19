Tesco has recalled more products over fears they may contain small pieces of metal.

The supermarket giant is recalling Tesco Chicken and Vegetable cup soup with croutons because it may be unsafe to eat.

The recall impacts the 5 pack of soup with a best before date of October 31, 2023.

A spokesman for the Food Standards’ Agency said: “Tesco is recalling the above product and has issued a recall notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. No receipt is required.

“If you require further details please contact Customer Services on UK 0800 505 555.”

It is the second Tesco recall this month, with Tesco Free From digestive biscuits also being recalled for containing small pieces of metal.

That recall impacts the 160g packet of biscuits with a best before date of March 2023.

See more here.

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.