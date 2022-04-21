Jada Pinkett Smith has finally broken her silence on her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Jada revealed her family have been focused on “deep healing” since the incident last month which dominated headlines across the globe.
She was speaking on the first episode of her show Red Table Talk since the incident promised that “discoveries” made by the Smith family will be shared “when the time calls”, in a message posted at the top of the show.
A message appeared before the start of the episode which read: "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls.
"Until then ... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada."
Red Table Talk sees Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, discuss a wide variety of topics.
The incident at the Oscars resulted in widespread criticism of Will Smith who, moments after assaulting Rock, won the award for best actor.
He subsequently resigned from the Academy and was later banned from attending all Academy events for the next 10 years.
