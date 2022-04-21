Chocolate fans are going crazy for a new chocolate bar dubbed the “best chocolate bar I ever had” by Tesco shoppers.
Nestle has launched a new Lotus Biscoff KitKat Chunky combining two favourites for those of us with a sweet tooth.
The new bar includes the chocolate-wrapped wafer finger chocoholics love with the added touch of Lotus Biscoff spread packed inside.
Nestlé Head of Marketing, Joyce Tan, said: “You asked, we answered! Biscoff is one of the most requested and searched-for items on the website so we knew we had a job to do.”
She added: “We wanted to excite fans with a flavour and texture combination that would leave them longing for their next break.”
Nestle Lotus Biscoff KitKat Chunky bar available in Tesco
The new treat first arrived in Australia but it now seems the new release has hit UK supermarket shelves, notably Tesco.
Facebook food blogger Newfoodsuk spread the word on its well-followed Facebook page.
The page is dedicated to sharing the latest new foods to arrive in the UK and has amassed more than 230,000 followers.
In a post they wrote: “Biscoff KitKat Chunky now available at Tesco 3 for £1.20!”
Nearly 8,000 Tesco shoppers flocked to the comments to express their delight at the new KitKat bar.
One user wrote: “I could easily eat 96939693 of these in one sitting.”
Another simply stated: “The best chocolate bar I have ever had.”
“Finally they’re out in Tesco! Don’t need worry about our Easter egg ones being finished,” added a third.
Others tagged their friend and family asking them to keep an eye out for the new treats on their next visit to Tesco.
