Tesco has moved to warn shoppers over a popular product sold in stores that could cause a significant health risk if eaten.
A product recall has been issued for Frey Bentos chicken pies over fears they may contain plastic.
Baxters Food Group, the company which owns Frey Bentos, issued the recall last week the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warning the possible presence of plastic makes the product unsafe to eat.
Food Standards Agency issue warning over Frey Bentos pies
Announcing the recall, the Food Standards Agency said: "Baxters Food Group Ltd is recalling Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie because it may contain small pieces of plastic.
"The possible presence of small pieces of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat."
The FSA has shared further details of the products affected.
Product details
Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie
- Pack size: 425g
- Batch code: L079T (with production times from 06:00 up to and including 08:22)
- Best before: end of September 2023
Tesco issue advice to customers over Frey Bentos recall
The product is sold in Tesco stores across the UK and the supermarket has moved to share guidance with customers who may be affected.
A notice from Tesco read: “If you’ve bought an affected product, please don’t eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store for a refund. No receipt is required.”
To find your nearest store you can use the Tesco store locator.
