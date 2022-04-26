Uber is launching a new service that will allow you to travel with your pets.

Passengers will be able to book journeys with pets in the UK as part of the new service.

The minicab app firm said the service will be available in the UK from today.

Fares for Uber Pet journeys will include a surcharge of £3.20 in London and £2 outside the capital.

Previously it was at the discretion of drivers whether or not they allowed passengers to travel with an animal.

Uber Green means zero exhaust emissions, helping to make #London more sustainable. pic.twitter.com/lUpx94AOpn — Uber UK Support (@UberUKsupport) March 9, 2022

But now, customers will be matched with drivers who are eligible and willing to transport people with their pets when they book their journeys on the app.

Passengers travelling with a service animal can continue to use the regular Uber option without the surcharge.

Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK, said: “We’re really happy to be launching Uber Pet in the UK, bringing even more convenient travel options to our riders.

“With Covid-19 restrictions lifted, it’s the perfect time for new pets to get out and about again with you, no matter what your plans.”

The company will donate £1 from every Uber Pet fare to the charity All Dogs Matter.