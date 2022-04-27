If you’re trying to get your garden summer ready for less, then head to Aldi where the long anticipated Garden Event is back and with prices starting from as little as £1.69.

Available to pre-order online via Aldi’s Garden Shop from April 24, and in stores from April 28, the latest garden range contains everything from pizza ovens and dinning sets, to garden decorations and planters.

You’ll need to be quick though, like all Aldi Specialbuys, once they are gone, they’re gone.

Lounge & Dining Set (Aldi)

Aldi rattan garden furniture

Available online only, this Gardenline Lounge & Dining Set will have you making the most of sunny weather, transitioning between a relaxing lounge area to a sophisticated dining set up to seat six, it’s a must-have this summer.

The set includes a corner sofa, two stools and a rising coffee table.

Aldi BBQ pizza oven

Pizza ovens are a great addition to alfresco dining but are often a large expense. But Aldi’s new, practical and compact BBQ Pizza Oven is just £39.99!

BBQ Pizza Oven (Aldi)

It is suitable for both gas or charcoal and it comes with a high-quality ceramic pizza stone and an integrated thermometer meaning pizza making is effortless even for the most novice of cooks.

Aldi hanging baskets and planters

And for getting your garden looking the part these Decorative Hanging Baskets are water resistant and come in six different styles, including round and coned shaped, to bring outdoor displays to life.

To display even more, the Step Planter is an ideal space saving option while the Rattan Effect Cubed Planter and Rattan Effect Tall Effect Planterare great, stylish options.

Koala gardening set and hanging baskets (Aldi)

And you can get the little ones back to nature from their own back garden with the Bee & Insect House available in three adorable designs with a hanging cord to make it easy to mount to walls and trees.

Also available at Aldi is the Children’s Garden Set. Available in two designs, it is the perfect beginner set for little ones looking to develop their green fingers and comes complete with a mini shovel, rake and watering can.

Head over to the Aldi website now to pre-order your garden products.