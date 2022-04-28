The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, April 28.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including garden furniture and planters as well as DIY tools plus more.

So whether you’re looking to relax in the garden or upgrade your wardrobe, Aldi’s Specialbuys have you covered.

Gardenline Barbeque Pizza Oven

Gardenline Barbeque Pizza Oven (Aldi)

This Barbeque Pizza Oven is suitable for use on both gas and charcoal barbeques and it’s ideal for hosting friends and family this summer.

It’s available via the Aldi website for £39.99 and could be just what you need to upgrade a gathering in the summer sunshine.

Patio Heater With Bluetooth Speaker

Patio Heater With Bluetooth Speaker (Aldi)

Keep yourself warm when the sun goes down and listen to your favourite music whilst you do so with this Patio Heater With Bluetooth Speaker.

Add it to your online shopping basket for £119.99 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Wildfire Mesh Fire Pit

Gardenline Wildfire Mesh Fire Pit (Aldi)

Another way to keep warm and cosy in your garden when the sun is absent is with this Gardenline Wildfire Mesh Fire Pit.

It comes complete with a poker and mesh lid.

You can grab yourself one for £79.99 or choose another design as this Gardenline Geometric Fire Pit is also available for the same price via the Aldi website.

Easy Home White Tower Fan

Easy Home White Tower Fan (Aldi)

For the times when the sun we all hoped for gets a little too much, this fan can help to cool down your home.

It has three settings and oscillation and it could be yours for £19.99 via the Aldi website.

You can find more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the Aldi website here.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find bits for the pets in our lives as well as some things for the garden amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

So, if you plan to upgrade your pet’s space or your garden, Lidl’s middle aisle has you covered.

Zoofari Dog Bed with Sunshade

Zoofari Dog Bed with Sunshade (Lidl)

With this dog bed, your companion can be outside with you in a shaded spot.

It gives sun protection up to UV 50, it can also be used inside and the sunshade is detachable.

It’ll set you back £19.99 and you can find out more via Lidl’s website.

Zoofari Cat Scratching Post

Zoofari Cat Scratching Post (Lidl)

See your cat have fun with this Zoofari Cat Scratching Post that comes with a ball and a spot for them to get cosy. They can also use the post to sharpen their claws.

It’s available for £16.99 and you can find out more via Lidl’s website.

Livarno Home Garden Storage Set

Livarno Home Garden Storage Set (Lidl)

If you’re looking for something that will help organise your garden, this could be it.

This storage box has a capacity of 270L and has a padlock fitting, although the lock isn’t included.

It could be yours for £29.99 and you can find out more via Lidl’s website.

You can find the full selection of Lidl's middle aisle from Thursday, April 28 via the Lidl website here.