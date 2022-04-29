You and the family can slide into the Bank Holiday on this incredible inflatable water slide from Aldi.

The major supermarket is exclusively selling the shark-themed inflatable slide on its website now just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.

As summer tries its best to reach us, this inflatable slide is the investment you've been looking for to keep the kids occupied while the schools are off.

Here's everything you need to know about the amazing slide and how much it will set you back.

How to buy Aldi's inflatable water slide

If you're looking to keep your kids active and entertained, Aldi might have just cracked the case.

The fun inflatable slide will transform your outdoor space into a haven for water play.

It is suitable for those aged 3-10 years and comes with a three-year guarantee.

The shark-themed water park can be set up in less than two minutes and is even continuously inflated all afternoon by an electric blower.

It might look an impressive size but it can actually be easily and conveniently packed away due to its compact design.

There are four main functions for your kids to enjoy including a slide, climb, water cannon and the water pool which practically guarantees hours upon hours of splash-filled fun.

Aldi's inflatable water slide. Credit: Aldi

The minimum individual user height is approximately 90cm with the maximum height reaching 150cm.

You can enjoy hours of entertainment from the poolside - but maybe just don't sit too close?

What's included in Aldi's inflatable water slide?





1 x Water slide with pool

1 x Air blower

1 x Water spray and adaptor

1 x Carrying bag

1 x Repair kit

4 x Blower stakes

8 x Water slide stakes

Add the incredible inflatable water slide to your basket for £299 via the Aldi website.