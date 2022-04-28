Aldi has launched a new wine collection with over a whopping 50 new wines for customers to enjoy.

As part of its Spring Summer wine range, shoppers will be able to pick up a wide set of wines from all grape varieties.

The range includes a fruity Austrian Zweigelt and a refreshing Greek Assyrtiko.

And that’s not all, the supermarket has teamed up with Mistress of Wine and Aldi Wine School maestro, Sam Caporn, to help shoppers brush up on their knowledge, because who among us is truly a wine expert?

The handy list reveals some of the most commonly mispronounced tipples with an easy-to-follow guide on how to say them with grape ease.

Sam Caporn says: “We’ve spent the last couple of years helping shoppers become wine buffs through covering the principles of tasting within the Aldiploma – our free wine education course – as well as continuing to showcase unusual grape varieties.

(Aldi)

“The proper pronunciation of wine names will always be up for debate; I hope that our guide will help shed some light on how lesser-known, but amazing new wines in the range are pronounced, so shoppers can call out their favourites with ease!”

Aldi Summer wine collection with Sam Caporn’s Pronunciations

Specially Selected Chilean Chardonnay – “shar-don-ay”

The Chardonnay has a pale-yellow colour with glints of green and is clean and bright. On the palate the wine is very fresh, fruity, and intense.

Blütengarten German Riesling – “reece-ling”

Subtle aromas of honeysuckle, apples, lemon and lime with a tangy lemon sherbet acidity on the palate.

Specially Selected Rioja Rosado – “ree-o-ker”

Delicate pink colour with crunchy red berry fruit notes of redcurrant, pomegranate and raspberry, this dry and refreshing tipple gives an elegant citrus finish.

Specially Selected Rioja Rosado (Aldi)

Specially Selected Austrian Grüner Veltliner - “groo-ner velt-leaner”

Boasting delicate aromas of lemon peel and ripe Conference pear with a hint of quince, this tipple is zippy and fresh with crisp acidity and a tangy, herbal finish.

Specially Selected Austrian Zweigelt – “zveye-gelt”

A youthful, ruby red tipple with aromas of purple plums that pair perfectly with notes of ripe black cherries. With gentle, pleasing tannins, this wine is soft and easy to drink.

Pierre Jaurant Saint Chinian – “san-shin-e-an”

An intense, rich colour with brooding black fruits on the nose. The palate gives blackberry and black cherry notes with hints of chocolate for the ultimate full-bodied red.

Specially Selected Coteaux de Béziers Rosé – “cot-oh de bez-e-air”

A pretty pale pink tipple that boasts notes of redcurrants, raspberry pips and herbs that pair perfectly with a fresh lemon acidity for a gentle strawberry finish.

Athlon Greek Agiorgitiko –'adge-e-or-jet-iko'

A pale colour with notes of herbs, red cherry and pepper nose along with a suggestion of pencil shavings, spice and raspberry for a structured finish.

Filos Estate Greek Assyrtiko –'ass-er-tik-oh'

Attractive notes of nectarine, pear and yellow plums complement flavours of fennel and bitter almonds for a well-balanced and textured finish.

Head online to Aldi’s wine school to find out more, and head to the website to order your Spring Summer wines!