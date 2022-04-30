Supermarkets across the UK are recalling a range of popular food items with customers being warned of possible health risks.
Tesco and Sainsbury’s are among supermarkets urging customers not to eat food items found in-store and return them to the point of sale at the earliest convenience.
Food allergies and chocking hazards are among the reasons behind a number of food items being recalled by suppliers.
We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.
If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.
Sainsbury’s food recall
Sainsbury’s is recalling its Taste The Difference Pesto Swirled Houmous because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. The presence of milk could be a possible health risk to thos with an allergy or milk intolerance.
Product details
Taste The Difference Pesto Swirled Houmous
- Pack size: 200g
- Use by: 20 April 2022, 22 April 2022 and 23 April 2022
Tesco issue guidance over Frey Bentos Chicken Pie
Tesco has moved to warn shoppers over a popular product sold in stores that could cause a significant health risk if eaten.
A product recall has been issued for Frey Bentos chicken pies over fears they may contain plastic.
Baxters Food Group, the company which owns Frey Bentos, issued the recall last week the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warning the possible presence of plastic makes the product unsafe to eat.
Product details
Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie
- Pack size: 425g
- Batch code: L079T (with production times from 06:00 up to and including 08:22)
- Best before: end of September 2023
Tesco recalls popular soup over fears it contains pieces of metal
Tesco is recalling Tesco Chicken and Vegetable cup soup with croutons because it may contain small pieces of metal. The possible presence of small pieces of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.
Product details
Tesco Chicken and Vegetable cup soup with croutons
- Pack size:110g (5 pack)
- Best before: 31 October 2023
