The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, May 8.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Sunday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including garden furniture, children’s toys and bits for your next camping trip plus more.

So whether you’re looking to relax in the garden or keep the kids entertained, Aldi’s Specialbuys have you covered.

Gardenline Wicker Effect Bistro Set

Gardenline Wicker Effect Bistro Set (Aldi)

Wind down this spring with the Gardenline Wicker Effect Bistro Set.

Host friends and family with this garden furniture set that includes two chairs, a glass table and seat and back cushions.

Add it to your online shopping basket here for £199.99 via the Aldi website.

Fervor Dual Fuel BBQ

Fervor Dual Fuel BBQ (Aldi)

Upgrade your BBQ ready for those warm, light nights that summer (hopefully!) will bring.

This Fervor Dual Fuel BBQ comes with both a side burner and a gas and charcoal grill, ideal for those family gatherings in the garden.

It can be yours for £199.99 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Portable Patio Heater

Gardenline Portable Patio Heater (Aldi)

For the nights that are cooler, stay outside but get cosy with this Gardenline Portable Patio Heater.

It has two heat settings to choose from as well as 360 degree oscillation so you can stay outside for longer without worrying about being cold.

Add it to your online shopping basket here for £44.99 via the Aldi website.

Paw Patrol Crazy Golf

Paw Patrol Crazy Golf (Aldi)

The kids can enjoy being out in the garden too with this Paw Patrol Crazy Golf.

It comes with two clubs, two balls and obstacles to get the ball over before landing it in the hole that plays a celebration sound.

Choose between Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol for £19.99 via the Aldi website.

Outdoor Wooden Easel

Outdoor Wooden Easel (Aldi)

Why not let your children’s creative side come out with this Outdoor Wooden Easel.

It’s double sided and includes six paint pots as well as four plant pots plus more to keep your children entertained for hours.

Add it to your online shopping basket here for £59.99 via the Aldi website.

Children’s Rainbow Camping Chair

Children’s Rainbow Camping Chair (Aldi)

Upgrade your children’s camping attire with this Rainbow Camping Chair.

It’s also available in a jungle print and a dinosaur print as well as plain green.

It could be yours for £7.99 via the Aldi website.

You can find more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the Aldi website here.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Sunday, you’ll find travel essentials as well as DIY tools amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

So, if you plan to upgrade your DIY tool collection or make a journey that bit more fun, Lidl’s middle aisle has you covered.

Parkside Tool Kit

Parkside Tool Kit (Lidl)

With 23 pieces, this makes a great addition to your tool collection or it could be just what you need to start it off nicely for £19.99.

The set includes tools such as five screwdrivers, a hammer and a spanner that’s adjustable.

Find out more via the Lidl website.

Parkside Paintbrush Set

Parkside Paintbrush Set (Lidl)

This 10-piece set could be the perfect purchase for those of us who are desperate to decorate.

For £6.99, the set includes a paint stirrer and brushes of multiple sizes, helping you to reach those smaller and bigger areas.

Find out more via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

Silvercrest True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones (Lidl)

Add style to your outfit and journey with these wireless headphones, available in black and white.

Listen to your favourite music on the move with these rechargeable headphones.

Find out more via the Lidl website.

Tronic 10,000mAh Power Bank

Tronic 10,000mAh Power Bank (Lidl)

Charge a maximum of two devices at the same time with this Tronic 10,000mAh Power Bank.

The charger is available to buy for £14.99 and can charge smartphones and tablets plus more.

Find out more via the Lidl website.

You can find the full selection of Lidl's middle aisle from Sunday, May 8 via the Lidl website here.