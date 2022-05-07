Supermarkets across the UK are recalling a range of popular food items with customers being warned of possible health risks.
Tesco and Sainsbury’s are among supermarkets urging customers not to eat food items found in-store and return them to the point of sale at the earliest convenience.
Lidl and Iceland are also issuing urgent product recalls amid health concerns over popular food and drink items in stores across the UK.
Food allergies and chocking hazards are among the reasons behind a number of food items being recalled by suppliers.
We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.
If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.
Lidl issues 'DO NOT DRINK' warning over popular beer
Lidl is recalling one of its products due to undeclared sulphur dioxide.
Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% is a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and sulphites.
Product details
Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%
- Pack size: 500ml
- Best before: 16 October 2022
Irn-Bru recalled over safety fears
AG Barr is recalling IRN-BRU Regular and IRN-BRU 1901 750ml glass bottles on a precautionary basis because there have been a small number of reports that the bottle caps pop off unexpectedly.
Product details
IRN-BRU Regular
- Pack size: 750ml Glass Bottle
- Batch code: C2 2083, C2 2084
- Best before: March 2023
IRN-BRU 1901
- Pack size: 750ml Glass Bottle
- Batch code: C2 2082, C2 2087, C2 2088
- Best before: March 2023
Iceland and Greggs recall Chicken Bakes
High street bakery chain Greggs is recalling it's two-pack frozen Vhicken Bakes sold exclusively in Iceland over fears they could contain plastic.
Some packs have been found to contain pieces of hard plastic making them unsafe to eat and a possible chocking hazard to consumers.
Product details
Greggs 2 pack Chicken Bake (frozen)
- Pack size: 306g
- Best before: 19 September 2022
Sainsbury’s food recall
Sainsbury’s is recalling its Taste The Difference Pesto Swirled Houmous because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. The presence of milk could be a possible health risk to thos with an allergy or milk intolerance.
Product details
Taste The Difference Pesto Swirled Houmous
- Pack size: 200g
- Use by: 20 April 2022, 22 April 2022 and 23 April 2022
Tesco issue guidance over Frey Bentos Chicken Pie
Tesco has moved to warn shoppers over a popular product sold in stores that could cause a significant health risk if eaten.
A product recall has been issued for Frey Bentos chicken pies over fears they may contain plastic.
Baxters Food Group, the company which owns Frey Bentos, issued the recall last week the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warning the possible presence of plastic makes the product unsafe to eat.
Product details
Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie
- Pack size: 425g
- Batch code: L079T (with production times from 06:00 up to and including 08:22)
- Best before: end of September 2023
Tesco recalls popular soup over fears it contains pieces of metal
Tesco is recalling Tesco Chicken and Vegetable cup soup with croutons because it may contain small pieces of metal. The possible presence of small pieces of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.
Product details
Tesco Chicken and Vegetable cup soup with croutons
- Pack size:110g (5 pack)
- Best before: 31 October 2023
