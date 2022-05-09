As many pet owners will know, when going on holiday with your furry friend you end up packing to bags for them for each bag you pack yourself.
Remembering food bowls, water bowls, treats, beds… the list is endless. And when you arrive at your destination you realise you still forgot everything you need.
But not to worry, jet setters can get everything they need for furry companions to join them on their trips with Aldi’s latest travel range.
The range will hit stores just in time for the May half term, with products available to pre-order online now and arriving in stores from May 15.
However, pet owners had better be quick as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.
Aldi pet travel must haves
Keep pets cool in the holiday heat with the Pet Cooling Mat, available in various sizes and designs.
The pressure activated gel works instantly to help gently bring down body temperature by absorbing body heat, with no freezing required.
To keep pooches lounging in the shade, choose the Sunshade Dog Bed, perfect for relaxing safely outdoors.
The removable canopy provides pets with UV50 sun protection while the bed is made from comfortable and breathable 600D fabric, designed to keep pets elevated off the ground.
For taking the ultimate road trip without leaving any member of the family behind, the Dog Car Seat keeps pups safe and secure while on car journeys.
Simply attach to a seat with the fully adjustable straps and connect the pet harness to avoid excited pets causing distractions on journeys.
For bigger dogs, opt for the Rear Car Seat Hammock. Ideal for protecting car interiors from scratches, rips and damage, it simply slots over the headrests using easy Velcro slots.
This range is available to pre-order now and will appear in stores from May 12. Order your items on the website now.
