The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from garden furniture to pet essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, May 11.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday you can get all your pet essentials to some handy gadgets.

If you've been on the hunt for a handy new gadget then you're in luck as the Pressure Washer 2.4kW & Accessories is a steal. The powerful 2400W motor has a maximum pressure of 170 bar and is durable, quick, easy to use, and won't break the bank. And you can get it now for £109.99 via Aldi.

Pressure Washer 2.4kW & Accessories (Aldi)

Whether you're planning on going camping or spending time in the garden, these Pet Collection Sunshade Dog Bed will make your pooch the happiest dog around. The lightweight sand waterproof canopy will protect your furry friend whilst being comfy. You can get them now for £19.99 via Aldi.

Another great find perfect for summer is the Gardenline Rocking Bistro Set. The set comes with two chairs, one table, and 4 cushions. The stylish set will work with any garden and is a summer must. Get it now for £169.99 via Aldi.

Adventuridge Electric Coolbox (Aldi)

And if you plan on traveling this summer, the Adventuridge Electric Coolbox will keep all your food and drink cool. The iceless operation has a one-year guarantee and uses AC or DC power so you'll know all the food will stay cool. You can get it now for £44.99 via Aldi.

Lidl's Middle Aisle:

This week in Lidl you can find all your camping gear, garden picks, and much more you could need.

If you're going camping and want to take some time away from your phone then these Silvercrest Walkie Talkies are a must. The two-way radio set has a high range of 10km, a key lock function and a three-year warranty. You can get them now for £34.99 via Lidl.

Silvercrest Walkie Talkies (Lidl)

Keep your garden watered with this Parkside 15M Wall-Mounted Hose Reel. It's easy to use, weather-resistant, has a 15m hose and comes with a selection of nozzles. You can get it now for £39.99 via Lidl.

There are even some great plants at great prices in Lidl, with some Citrus Plants to choose from. The plants are £8.99 each and you can get them now via Lidl.

Crivit 30L Electric Cool Box (Lidl)

Like Aldi, Lidl also has a great bargain for your new cooler with this Crivit 30L Electric Cool Box. The cool box is maintenance-free, extra thick insulation walls and has a three-year warranty. Get it now for £49.99 via Lidl.