A new supermarket chain will launch in the UK next month promising cheap prices to rival budget chains including Aldi and Lidl.

Motatos, a Swedish grocer, will launch in June and promises Brits “well-known products” alongside popular UK supermarkets like Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

The online grocer offers customers discounted prices on surplus goods from wholesalers and distributors. The company says shoppers will be able to buy “well-known products that would otherwise risk ending up in landfill” due to changes in packaging or seasonal changes, reports The Grocer.

Not only will Motatos help make shopping habits more sustainable in the UK but it means Brits can grab a bargain on branded products too.

Motatos UK

The company was first founded in Sweden in 2014 and branched out into Denmark and Finland – where it is known as Matsmart – before launching in Germany in 2020.

Now the company is preparing to launch in the UK with Motatos saying it has already established partnerships with several distributors.

UK country manager Christabel Biella told The Grocer: “UK shoppers are incredibly passionate about sustainability, but they need easy and cost-effective ways to make sustainable choices that often come with a hefty price tag.

“That is why I’m so excited to join Motatos, especially at this point in its development following incredible success in other European markets.”

It is not yet clear exactly what will be sold but categories include large pack, beverage, snacks, household, pets and beauty.

Orders will be placed online and deliveries will be made by third delivery firms wit a typical wait time of one to three days.