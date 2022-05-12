Aldi has launched some food items that look very much like menu items from McDonald’s but customers will be pleased to know they can buy the dupes for a smaller cost.

The supermarket’s Roosters Gastro Flamin' Hot Chicken Burger can be picked up for £2.99 and contains two chicken breasts spiced with herbs and crispy golden coating.

It’s ideal for fans of the McDonald’s McSpicy Chicken Burger since it can be picked up in store while you do your weekly food shop and it’ll save you some money as one of the burgers at the fast food restaurant will set you back £4.19 when bought as an individual item, not a meal.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

It doesn’t stop there though as Aldi has also launched a new on-the-go wrap range available for 40% cheaper than the wraps at McDonald’s.

Aldi’s wraps - BBQ Chicken and Bacon Wrap, Piri Piri Chicken Wrap and Spicy Veggie Wrap – are all available for just £1.49 each.

If you’re a fan of the chicken burgers sold at McDonald’s, you can also grab an Aldi alternative for £1.97 per burger.

READ MORE:

You’ll need to pick up the following ingredients on your weekly shop to create a Chicken Big Mac at home:

Specially Selected Seeded Brioche Burger Buns (99p, 200g) – Toast them

Roosters 2 Chicken Quarter Pounders (99p, 227g)

Everyday Essentials 10 Mild Cheddar Slices (99p, 200g)

Nature’s Pick Iceberg Lettuce (46p)

Bramwells Chunky Burger Sauce (79p, 250ml)

Adding all this to your weekly shop can give you a burger that’s similar to the Chicken Big Mac that was recently launched at McDonald’s.

You can shop the range of food in Aldi stores now.