Major supermarkets and retailers across the UK have issued an urgent "DO NOT EAT" warning amid food poisoning fears linked to salmonella.
A range of ready-to-eat foods including sandwiches, wraps and salads over food poisoning risks.
Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Pret A Manger, Marks & Spencer and Waitrose have all made the “precautionary measure” over salmonella fears.
What happens if you get salmonella?
Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.
Here we take a look at the full list of items recalled.
Chicken products rcalled
Pret A Manger has removed all chicken from its menus over a "supplier food safety issue".
Pret and Sainsbury's described the move as a "precautionary measure".
A message from Pret A Manger's UK Twitter account in a reply to a customer on Wednesday (May 11) said: "Hi, Customer safety's always our priority, so we’ve temporarily removed chicken from our menu as a precautionary measure due to a supplier food safety issue. No Pret products have currently been affected and we're continuing to work with the supplier on the issue."
Sainsbury's wrote on Twitter: "We are recalling the majority of Sainsbury’s and Taste the Difference chicken sandwiches, chicken wraps, chicken sandwich platters and some of our cooked chicken."
Aldi said: “The products listed above are being recalled due to the possible presence of Salmonella. Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation.”
More retailers are recalling products, as Waitrose said: “Waitrose is recalling the above products as a precautionary measure due to the potential presence of Salmonella, which may cause illness if consumed.
“No other Waitrose products are impacted.”
The supermarket advised: “Do not consume. Package up item. Return the product to your local Waitrose & Partners branch for a refund.”
Anyone looking for more advice should contact Waitrose Customer Care 0800 188 881 and option four.
Whereas Marks & Spencer said: “Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously."
Anyone wanting to return items does not need a receipt and if unsure what to do, can call the supermarket's customer service line.
Below is a full list of items being recalled amid salmonella fears.
Amazon chicken recall
Amazon Arabiatta Chicken Pasta Salad
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon BBQ Chicken Hot wrap
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Chicken and Bacon Caesar Baguette
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Chicken and Spinach Protein Pot
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Chicken Caesar Wrap
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Chicken Tikka Bites
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Chicken Triple Sandwich
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Harissa Chicken and Grain Salad
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Katsu Chicken and Coconut Slaw
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Lemongrass Chicken Grain Salad
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Mexican Chicken Mini Salad
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Sweet Chilli Chicken Noodle Salad
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Thai Chicken Hot Box
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Tikka Chicken & Masala Potato
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Tesco recall
Product details
Tesco BBQ Chicken Breast Pieces 180g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 19 May 2022
Tesco Chicken Breast Slices 180g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 20 May 2022
Tesco Chicken Breast Slices 180g (Express)
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 19 May 2022
Tesco Chicken Breast Slices 360g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 20 May 2022
Tesco Coronation Chicken Pieces 180g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 18 May 2022
Tesco Fajita Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 18 May 2022
Tesco Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 20 May 2022
Tesco Flame Grilled Chicken Thins 180g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 18 May 2022
Tesco Garlic & Herb Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 19 May 2022
Tesco Piri Piri Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 18 May 2022
Tesco Piri Piri Chicken Breast Pieces 180g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 19 May 2022
Tesco Sliced Chicken Breast with Sage & Onion 180g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 19 May 2022
Tesco Tandoori Chicken Pieces 180g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 19 May 2022
Sainsbury's Chicken
Sainsbury's are recalling the following items:
- by Sainsbury's Chicken, Bacon & Caesar Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's Spring on the Lemon Chicken Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- TTD Greek Chicken & Tzatziki Premium Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's Chicken and Bacon Sub Roll, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's Cafe Chicken & Bacon Topped Toastie, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's Jerk Chicken Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's Chicken with Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's Chicken & Bacon Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's Chicken Salad Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's Chicken Triple Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's Coronation Chicken Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's Thai Red Chicken Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's Classic Triple Sandwich, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's Gluten Free Chicken Caesar Wrap, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 14 2022
- by Sainsbury's chargrilled chicken slices 160g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
- by Sainsbury's chargrilled chicken slices 300g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
- by Sainsbury's firecracker chicken slices 160g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
- by Sainsbury's Garlic & Herb Chicken Breast Slices 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
- by Sainsbury's Kansas City BBQ Wings 486g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
- by Sainsbury's Flamegrilled Chicken Grills 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
- by Sainsbury's Sage & Onion Chicken Breast Slice 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
- by Sainsbury's Chargrilled Salt & Chilli Thigh Fillets 150g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
- by Sainsbury's Grilled Tandoori Chicken Thigh Fillets 150g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
- by Sainsbury's Piri Piri Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
- by Sainsbury's Mexican Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
- by Sainsbury's Flamegrilled Chicken Mini Fillets 170g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 20 2022
- by Sainsbury's Cajun Chicken Grills 180g, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022
- by Sainsbury's Classic Sandwich Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022
- by Sainsbury's Meat Sandwich Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022
- by Sainsbury's Gluten Free Sandwich Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022
- by Sainsbury's Wrap Platter, with all use by codes from May 3 to May 12 2022
Aldi chicken salmonella
Aldi are recalling the following items:
- Triple Wraps: Chicken & Bacon Caesar, Chicken Fajita, Sweet Chili Chicken
- Wraps Mixed: Chicken & Bacon Caesar
- Triple Sandwiches: Classic Selection, Chicken & Bacon
- S/S Sandwiches: Chicken Beechwood Smoked Bacon & Stuffing
- Deep Filled Sandwiches: Chicken & Bacon
- Deeper Fill Sandwiches: Roast Chicken Salad, Chicken & Stuffing
- Classic Sandwiches: Chicken & Sweetcorn
- All the above have a use by date up to and including May 15 2022
- Flavoured Mini Chicken Fillets: Mango Curry, Shwarma with a use by date up to and including May 19
Waitrose chicken salmonella recall
Waitrose is recalling 10 items:
- Waitrose Roast Chicken Salad with Salad Cream Sandwich
- Waitrose Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich
- Waitrose Roast Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich
- Waitrose Essential Chicken Mayo Sandwich
- Waitrose Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap
- Waitrose Sweet Chilli Chicken with Coconut & Coriander Pickle Wrap
- Waitrose Deep Filled Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich
- Waitrose Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
- Waitrose Deep Filled Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
- Waitrose Entertaining Meat Roulade Wrap Selection
- All have dates up to and including May 14, 2022
Marks & Spencer chicken salmonella recall
Marks & Spencer are recalling 12 food products, which are:
- Coronation Chicken Deli Filler with the use by dates of May 12 to May 17 2022
- 14 piece classic sandwich platter with the use by dates of May 12 and May 13 2022
- Classic mini roll selection with the use by date of May 12
- Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap with the use by date of May 12
- Made Without Wheat Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Sandwich with the use by date of May 12 and May 13
- Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich with the use by date of May 12 and May 13
- Roast Chicken & Salad Sandwich with the use by date of May 12 and May 13
- Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad with the use by date of May 12 to May 15
- Chargrilled Chicken Caesar Salad with the use by date of May 12 to May 15
- Chicken Honey Mustard Pasta Salad with the use by date of May 12 to May 15
- Café Gluten Free Chicken Salad Sandwich with the use by date of May 12
- Café Classic Sandwich Selection with the use by date of May 12 and May 13
Pret A Manger
A Pret A Manger spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure, we've temporarily removed the majority of chicken items on our menu due to a potential food safety risk at one of our suppliers.
“We hope to have these products back in shops soon.
“We apologise for any inconvenience,” MailOnline reported.
What is salmonella?
According to the NHS, the salmonella infection is caused by bacteria that live in the gut of many birds & animals. The bacteria can be present in foods which can lead to human gut infections.
Symptoms include loose stools, stomach pain, fever, headache, nausea and/or vomiting as well as general tiredness.
