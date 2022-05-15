Aldi's hanging egg chairs have proved to be incredibly popular items for the supermarket chain, so much so that they are bringing them back in stock for today (Sunday, May 15).
A couple of their options will be available to purchase online at their website from 8am, with the chairs being able to buy until they are all gone.
On their website a queue system will be in place to allow for their website to cope with what is expected to be huge demand.
In a statement Aldi said: "What better way to relax and unwind both indoors and outdoors than in our incredible Hanging Egg Chairs?
"The queue will be turned on and we'll let people in the queue know as soon as the Egg Chairs are sold out."
The items that will be for sale are the Gardenline Small Hanging Egg Chair which has a price of £189.99 and the Small Hanging Egg Chair & Cover which has a price of £199.99.
If you fancy getting your hands on one of these items then go to the Aldi website here for the Gardenline Small Hanging Egg Chair and the Aldi website here for the Small Hanging Egg Chair & Cover.
The chairs are seen as perfect bits of outdoor furniture for the summer season.
