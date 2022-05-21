Aldi has launched a Platinum Jubilee bubbly range fit for toasting The Queen.

Whatever you have planned for the blockbuster Bank Holiday, you can now add some fizz to your celebrations with the supermarket's limited-edition collection of bubbly.

With more than five exciting new varieties, enjoy a boozy treat fit for royalty without the royal price tag.

The regal range brings together a mix of popular tipples that have received a royal makeover, as well as some brand-new additions launching on May 26.

Aldi launches Platinum Jubilee bubble range

Winemaster's Lot English Sparkling

Winemaster's Lot English Sparkling. Credit: Aldi

Winemaster's Lot English Sparkling wine is a multi-award winning rich and soft textured sparkling wine perfect for raising a toast to Her Majesty over the celebrations.

The bottle also recently won silver at the highly reputable International Wine Challenge.

Produced in the picturesque Hampshire countryside, a beautiful fruity and fresh mix of the finest Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier grapes.

The delicious wine is available in stores and online now and a 77cl bottle will cost you £19 via the Aldi website.

English Sparkling White Wine

English Sparkling White Wine. Credit: Aldi

Pour a glass of Aldi’s English Sparkling White and kick start the celebrations in the right way.

Crafted in South Devon at the Lyme Bay Winery, the elegant drink will bring a fresh and fruity twist to this Royal occasion.

The bottle is a blend that brings the best of Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc, Reichensteiner, Seyval Blanc and Solaris with a balance of citrus and toast flavours.

A 75cl bottle of Aldi’s English Sparkling White will cost you £15.99 and is available from Aldi stores from May 26.

English Sparkling Rosé Wine

English Sparkling Rosé Wine. Credit: Aldi

Calling all rosé lovers, this English Sparkling Rosé is joining Aldi's award-winning range.

The tipple boasts a long and elegant finish that features raspberry and brioche aromas.

The fresh and lively drink is also a bargain for just £15.99, which is actually 43% cheaper than similar products found at Waitrose.

Get your own 75cl bottle of the English Sparkling Rosé in Aldi stores from May 26.

Costellore Blanc De Blancs Sparkling Wine Magnum

Costellore Blanc De Blancs Sparkling Wine Magnum. Credit: Aldi

The Costellore Blanc De Blancs Sparkling Wine Magnum is ideal to take to the Jubilee street party around the corner.

According to the Royal party planner, Johnny Roxburgh: “Magnums are great for Jubilee parties - it looks as though you have really pushed the boat out.”

Aldi describes the boozy treat as a "larger-than-life Italian bubbly" that is pale gold in colour with citrus fruit flavours and floral aromas.

Take home this crowd-pleasing £1.5L bottle for £13.99 from May 26 in the Aldi stores.