Always trying to get that pet smell out of your home? No matter how clean your furry friend is, do they keep traipsing in mud, dirt and other odorous substances?
To help keep your home smelling fresh and clean, Aldi is launching its new Pet Odour Eliminating Candles.
Priced at just £2.79 each, the three ‘scent-sational’ candles can burn for up to 50 hours. The range will also include matching Pet Odour Eliminating Diffusers, also prices at £2.79.
The range will be available from June 2 and will help eliminate any bad pet odour with its fragrance technology.
Shoppers looking for a mix of sweet and woody fragrance should pick up the ‘Fur Baby’ scented candle that combines vanilla and tonka notes, whilst fans of fruity scents should turn to ‘Happy Paws’ and its fresh apple and peach smell.
Not to forget the ‘Pet Lover’ that pairs bright citrus with floral orange blossom.
Aldi’s Pet Odour Eliminating Candles and Diffusers are available to purchase in store and online from June 2.
