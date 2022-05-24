Few things divide UK opinion to severe levels.

Differing football teams may cause disagreements, perhaps what toppings do and don’t belong on pizza might cause a stir in your family, but whether to love or hate marmite is definitely one of the top opinion dividers.

There are no mixed feelings or half opinions, as the saying goes: you either love it or hate it.

And those of you who love it, then Aldi has got great news for you…

Ahead of summer BBQs, the supermarket has announced its brand new Mighty Burger, infused with Aldi’s version of marmite to give fans the best burger this summer.

The 100% British beef patty is infused with Aldi’s Grandessa Yeast Extract giving an added saltiness that cuts through the smoky flavours of the barbeque.

(Aldi)

Aldi recommends cooking the thick cut burger under a hot grill to provide a crisp edge while remaining wonderfully flavoursome inside.

Aldi summer BBQ range

Kit out the rest of your burger with Aldi’s amazing BBQ range products including the tangy Specially Selected Cheddar & Caramelised Red Onion Burger Melts.

For extra flavour add fresh Natures Pick Rocket & Baby Leaf Salad and sandwich in a light and fluffy Specially Selected Brioche Burger Bun.

Love it or hate it, head to Aldi stores to pick up your marmite inspired burger for your next BBQ.