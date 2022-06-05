The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from garden furniture to pet essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, June 5.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can get all your camping needs and treat yourself to some new bedding too.

Adventuridge Backpack Gazebo (Aldi)

Stay safe in the shade this summer with the Adventuridge Backpack Gazebo. Built to be practical, it is easy to carry, unpack and set up and can even be packed away neatly into a backpack. Plus it's water-resistant and is perfect for all your outdoor adventures, and you can get it now for £44.99 via Aldi.

If you're going camping this summer you might want to take a look at the Adventuridge Camping Chair. The foldable chair is comfortable and easy to move around with its storage bag. They have cup holders and require no assembly, you can get them now for £17.99 via Aldi.

Super King Mega Bounce Duvet (Aldi)

Whether it's time to get a new duvet or you want to treat yourself the Super King Mega Bounce Duvet is perfect. Filled with a blend of rebound fibre its built to give you the best night's sleep whilst keeping your warm and comfy. You can get it now for £18.99 via Aldi.

Why not make your bed even comfier with these Mega Bounce Pillow 2 Pack that you can get now. The two-pack is super-soft support and super bouncy is extra comfy and comes with rebound fibre blend filling. That means you get all the head and neck support you could need, get it now via Aldi for £6.99.

Lidl Middle Aisle:

This weekend at Lidl you can get bargains on all the DIY essentials you could need to complete your summer projects.

Parkside Paint Sprayer (Lidl)

If you were planning on giving your home a new coat of paint then the Parkside Paint Sprayer is a must. Making it easy to apply evenly paint on smooth and textured surfaces. It's suitable for standard paints, lacquers and varnishes and you can get it now for £29.99 via Lidl.

Get everything you could need with the Parkside 216 Piece Socket Set. The neatly organised set is in a hard-wearing case, and has loads of sockets so you'll never run out, including 39 hexagonal sockets, 18 hexagonal drop-centre sockets, 14 E-profile sockets and much more. Get it now for £79.99 via Lidl.

Parkside Hammer Drill (Lidl)

Make your home open plan with the Parkside Hammer Drill that is perfect for drilling and chiselling in concrete, stone, metal or wood. Coming with five accessories including different styled chisels, the drill is a must for all your summer projects. Get it now for £44.99 via Lidl.

Organise your workspace with the Parkside Household Shelving. Made with a galvanised steel frame to ensure high stability, it can hold all your heavy tools and much more. You can get it now for £24.99 via Lidl.