The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, June 2.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including fitness equipment, pet beds and toys and plants for your home and garden plus more.

So if you’re looking to upgrade your fitness routine or want to spruce up your home, Aldi’s Specialbuys have you covered.

Crane Exercise Bike

Crane Exercise Bike (Aldi)

Keep your fitness routine going without leaving the house with this Crane Exercise Bike.

Stay comfortable while you exercise with the padded saddle and ergonomic handlebar that comes with a foam grip.

It comes with a 3-year guarantee and could be yours for the discounted price of £119.99, down from £129.99 via the Aldi website (price accurate at time of writing).

Crane Fitt Cube

Crane Fitt Cube (Aldi)

Upgrade your workout with this Crane Fitt Cube.

It comes with a resistance band and gives you the opportunity to do full body workouts, helping you work on areas such as your cardio and strength.

It can be yours for £79.99 via the Aldi website.

Large Climbing Dome with Slide

Large Climbing Dome with Slide (Aldi)

Keep the kids entertained with this Large Climbing Dome with Slide.

They can climb up to the slide and spend hours outside.

It’s available to buy for 179.99 via the Aldi website.

Pet beds and toys at Aldi

Medium Luxury Velvet Pet Beds (Aldi)

Aldi also has a range of pet beds and toys this week including this Medium Luxury Velvet Pet Bed, available in different colours and sizes for £19.99 each via the Aldi website.

You can find more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the Aldi website here.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find bits for the kitchen as well as garden furniture amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

So, if you plan to upgrade your kitchen or garden, Lidl’s middle aisle has you covered.

Livarno Home Garden Sofa Set 4-Seater

Livarno Home Garden Sofa Set 4-Seater (Lidl)

Host the perfect garden party this weekend for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with this 4-seater sofa set.

For £199.99, it comes with cushions and a table that can be used as a storage space.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Plum 8ft Wave Trampoline

Plum 8ft Wave Trampoline (Lidl)

Just in time for the school holidays this summer, this trampoline is sure to give the kids hours of fun.

It can be yours for £129.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest Kitchen Tools Bread Maker

Silvercrest Kitchen Tools Bread Maker (Lidl)

With 16 programmes as well as three crust colour settings, you’ll be able to bake to your heart’s content.

For £59.99, your baking is about to step up a notch.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Playtive Nest Swing

Playtive Nest Swing (Lidl)

Add some fun to your garden with this Playtive Nest Swing.

You can bring the park to your own garden this summer for £29.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

You can find the full selection of Lidl's middle aisle from Thursday, May 26 via the Lidl website here.