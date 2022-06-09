The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, June 9.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including Garden upgrades and bits for your home plus more.

So if you’re looking forward to getting your home and garden summer ready, Aldi’s Specialbuys have you covered.

Premium Outdoor BBQ Kitchen

Cook up a storm in your own garden this summer with the Premium Outdoor BBQ Kitchen.

With six burners and two cooking grills, you’ll be able to indulge with family and friends when the warmer weather hits.

It could be yours for £599.99 with free delivery via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Steel Fire Pit 60cm

Whether you’re looking to recreate the Love Island villa or you’re hoping to enjoy the summer nights long after the sun has set, this Gardenline Steel Fire Pit 60cm could be the ideal addition to your garden.

It’s durable and robust and it could be yours for £44.99 via the Aldi website.

Aluminium Sun Lounger & Table

Relax this summer with this Aluminium Sun Lounger & Table.

You can adjust the back of the lounger to sit in five different positions so you can be comfy all summer long.

Add it to your basket for £119.98 via the Aldi website.

It’s also available without the table for the cheaper price of £79.99.

Sportspower Pirate Swing

Keep the kids entertained with the Sportspower Pirate Swing.

It can be adjusted to four different heights and it’s suitable for children who are aged three years and above.

Available to buy for £79.99, you can grab yours now via the Aldi website.

Other outdoor play equipment includes the Sportspower Rotating Seesaw (£24.99) and Crane Kids’ Garden Nest Swing (£29.99).

You can find more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find kitchen appliances, garden tools and Father’s Day gifts amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

So, if you plan to upgrade your kitchen, care for your garden or start your gift shopping, Lidl’s middle aisle has you covered.

Breville Sandwich Toaster

Step up your lunchtime menu with the Breville Sandwich Toaster, available for £17.99.

It comes with Breville’s ‘Cut & Seal’ system and it’s easy to clean.

Find out more via the Lidl website.

Braun Series 3 ProSkin Shaver

Whether you need a new shaver or know someone that does, the Braun Series 3 ProSkin Shaver could be a great match.

For £39.99, it could even make a good gift for Father’s Day and since it charges enough for one shave in just five minutes, it’s ideal for those last-minute shaves before you head out the door.

Find out more via the Lidl website.

Parkside Long Reach Hedge Trimmer

Keep your garden in shape this year with the Parkside Long Reach Hedge Trimmer, available for £59.99.

With a 60cm extendable pole it can reach hedges up to 3.5m high so if you’ve been putting off a hard-to-reach area, now’s your chance to tick it off the to-do list.

Find out more via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the Lidl website.