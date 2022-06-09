Do you like to add a little luxury to your camping? If so, then Aldi is the place for you with the launch of its very own bell tent.

Putting the glam in glamping, the bohemian-chic style tent has spacious areas to make you the talk of your camping trip and give you peak comfort at your next festival.

Launching as part of the supermarket’s Family Camping range, Aldi’s Bell Tent will be available to pre-order online only from June 12.

(Aldi)

Designed with the unpredictable British weather in mind, Aldi’s Bell Tent is fully waterproof and is made with fabric that regulates the temperature to keep campers happy whatever the weather.

The top of the tent is removable, inviting a fresh afternoon breeze or even a summer night stargazing session. Better yet, the tent can be pitched by one person in under 20 minutes – minimising the hassle and maximising the fun!

(Aldi)

Measuring a huge five metres across, this spacious Bell Tent can accommodate several happy campers with plenty of headspace, which means shoppers won’t return with an aching back. The unique style of this tent will also make it hard to lose track of camping spots, standing out in a sea of ordinary tents.

While these can retail upwards of £570, Aldi's bell tent comes in at a much lower price of £399.99.

(Aldi)

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “After two long years of being stuck indoors, shoppers have become accustomed to the comforts of home and might find it hard to imagine setting up camp with a basic two-man tent. Our new Bell Tent aims to deliver the ultimate camping experience for both traditionists and a new generation of campers who appreciate a little luxury”.

Aldi’s Bell Tent is available to pre-order online only from June 12. Once it is available, you’ll have to be quick as with all Aldi Specialbuys, once it’s gone it’s gone.