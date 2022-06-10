Newport-born Liam Llewellyn has reportedly quit Love Island after less than a week villa.

With reports that he has already left the villa, the 22 year old Welsh student reportedly told producers that he wasn't enjoying the experience and felt his place on the series should be offered to someone else, according to the MailOnline.

It comes as ITV confirms that tonight's episode (June 10) will see Liam ask the boys to help gather everyone around the fire pit.

As he tells them all: "I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit."

With everyone then gathering as the student stands in the middle and prepares to deliver the shocking news.

The shock comes after Liam, who was originally coupled up with Micheal Owen's daughter Gemma, became single after Italian bombshell Davide Sanclimenti coupled up with her.

Viewers then voted for Liam to go on two dates with newcomers Afia Tonkmor, 25, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, on Thursday after being left the only singleton in the villa.

The student had previously shared that being alone in the villa would be his worst nightmare.

After he saw his nightmare come true he shared: "Everybody wants to feel wanted don't they, so I've put myself in a position now where I could not be wanted and it's going be all eyes that.

"Probably not being wanted in a recoupling or something like that. No one wants to be last one do they, no one wants to be the last picked."

LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB