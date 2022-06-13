With Father’s Day just a week away, Aldi has launched a collection of exciting gifts that are sure to make Dads feel special, no matter what they like.

Whether they are the BBQ master, love some self-care or some affordable gadgets, Aldi has everything you need to treat your loved one this Father’s Day.

Lacura His Reign Eu de Parfum (£6.99, 100ml) (in store)

The must-have fragrance boasts a bold and refined scent that has light notes of blackcurrant, apple and bergamot that flawlessly blend with herbal aromas of patchouli, Moroccan jasmine and rose.

Along with a base of musk, oak moss and vanilla, His Reign boasts sophisticated flair.

Kyasuku Japanese Whisky (£24.99, 70cl)

Transport tastebuds to Japan with the Kyasuku Japanese Whisky. The blended liquid is finished in Japanese Mizunara casks resulting in a distinct light and fruity expression. With notes of orange, ginger and apricot that pair perfectly with cinnamon and vanilla flavours, this tipple offers something a little different this Father’s Day.

Cassario 7 Year Aged Rum (£17.99, 70cl)

Rum-loving dads can enjoy a Caribbean classic with the Cassario 7 Year Aged Rum. Matured in oak casks for 7 years for incredibly rich vanilla and molasses flavour.

Haysmith’s Oriental Spiced Gin (£14.49, 70cl)

Haysmith’s Oriental Spiced Gin is packed with fragrant flavours of cardamom and cinnamon that meet punchy notes of spices, basil and bay leaf.

Father’s Day Tabletop Games (£14.99) (in-store)

Transform any surface into an instant game and inject some competition into Father’s Day with the Father’s Day Tabletop Games. You can choose from table football, air hockey or dartboard.

In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (£24.99)

With 3.5 hours of playback time, a charging case and a built-in microphone, Dads will love the In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones. The headphones are also compatible with Siri and OK Google for hands-free control.

BBQ Tools Gift Set (£19.99)

Up Dad’s barbecue game with the BBQ Tool Gift Set, all packed into an attractive aluminium case. The set has everything dad will need to get grilling, including a turner, tongs, skewers and a sauce brush – job well done!

Binoculars with Camera (£29.99)

Outdoorsy Dads will love the Binoculars with Camera. With a x10 magnification for ultra-clear imaging, it can also take HD photos and VGA videos.

Hotel Collection Dual Fragrance Candle (£4.99)

New additions to Aldi’s popular candle range will be perfect for a Father’s Day gift. New scents include musky Oud & Bergamot layered with Opulent Poppy or sweet and smoky Velvety Rose layered with Vetiver & Vanilla Bourbon.

